LSU top rusher Edwards-Helaire nursing injury as CFP nears

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – (12/19/19) LSU coach Ed Orgeron says top running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s status for the College Football Playoff is uncertain following a hamstring injury in practice this week.
Orgeron says tests are ongoing and he does not know the extent of Edwards-Helaire’s injury.
Orgeron says he also doesn’t know whether Edwards-Helaire can play for the top-ranked Tigers in the national semifinal against fourth-seeded Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28.
Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 1,290 yards and 16 touchdowns.
He also has 50 receptions for 399 yards and one TD.
