LSU tied for No. 1 in Capital One Cup men’s standings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – LSU is tied for first place with Georgetown University and North Dakota State University in the Capital One Cup men’s standings for the success those universities’ athletics programs had last fall, the recently released standings reveal.

LSU football’s National Championship win against Clemson boosted the university’s score, according to Stephanie Moody.

LSU’s rank gives the university a chance to win this NCAA award and receive $200,000 in scholarship funds for its athletics department.

