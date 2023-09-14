BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two of LSU’s sports stars leading the world of college sports in Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals have captured the attention of a popular magazine.

LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese and gymnastics star Olivia Dunne are now being featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated. The magazine issue is for October and is titled “The Money Issue.”

Both women are valued at over $1.5 million in NIL deals, according to the On3 NIL 100 list. Reese sits at $1.7 million since winning the NCAA tournament and Dunne is valued at $3.2 million.

Prior to sharing the cover of the magazine, both women were featured in the magazine as part of its swimsuit edition. Dunne and Reese were featured in the May issue.