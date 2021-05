MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)-- A crash on Parkview Drive in Monroe has left a 10-year-old boy injured and he has been airlifted to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

Owner of the home, Karn Jones says the crash happened around 6:40 P.M. Jones says the driver failed to yield while approaching a curve on Parkview Drive, and took out 3 rooms total; two bedrooms and the living room of her home.