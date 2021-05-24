LSU Softball hosts Florida State in Super Regional

BATON ROUGE – Seventh-ranked LSU will host Florida State in the 2021 Baton Rouge Super Regional Thursday-Saturday at Tiger Park.

The best of three series between the Tigers (35-20) and Seminoles (42-10) will be televised on ESPN on Thursday and ESPN2 on Friday and Saturday. First pitch for all three games will be at 6 p.m. CT and fans can also stream on WatchESPN.com and the app.

The winner of the LSU-Florida State series will advance to the Women’s College World Series, which runs from June 3-9 in Oklahoma City. This will be the third time the Tigers and Seminoles will face off with a bid to the Women’s College World Series on the line. LSU took the first series in 2017 and FSU punched its ticket to OKC in 2018.

Tickets to the Baton Rouge Super Regional will go on sale at 9 a.m. CT Wednesday at LSUtix.net and in person at the LSU Ticket Office. If available, single game tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday. Weekend tickets start at $25 for adults and $20 for youth. Tiger Park will be at 100 percent capacity for the weekend.

LSU has appeared in the Women’s College World Series six times. Head coach Beth Torina has led the Tigers to WCWS appearances in 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2017. LSU’s other WCWS appearances came in 2001 and 2004.

