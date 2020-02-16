LSU Softball Defeats North Dakota in Run-Rule Fashion

BATON ROUGE – The No. 7 LSU softball team took care of business against North Dakota on Sunday afternoon, downing the Fighting Hawks, 8-0 in Tiger Park. The Tigers improved to 7-1 on the year, while North Dakota goes to 3-6.

After Shelby Wickersham pitched a scoreless first inning, the Tigers were on the board, taking a 3-0 lead. Aliyah Andrews led off with an infield single and scored on a Taylor Pleasants single through the left side. Amanda Doyle brought in two more on a single to left field, scoring Georgia Clark and Pleasants.

Wickersham continue to deal in the circle, as she struck out two more in the circle in the fourth inning. She sat down the first six batters.

The Tigers’ offense continued in the second as they scored two more to extend their lead to 5-0. Savannah Stewart walked with one out and stole second. She moved to third on Andrews’ single through the left side and scored on a throwing error by North Dakota. Andrews came in on an RBI ground out by Ciara Briggs.

Tidwell hit her second bomb of the year in the fourth inning, a solo shot over the right field wall to extend the Tigers’ lead to 6-0. She singled again in the bottom of the fifth to score two more and end the game for the Tigers in run-rule fashion.

Wickersham earned the win in the circle to improve to 2-0. She allowed two and no runs in five innings of work.

