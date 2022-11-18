BATON ROUGE, LA – The LSU Men’s Basketball team defeated the University of New Orleans, 91-62, Thursday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers will travel to the Cayman Islands for their next game versus Illinois State Monday, November 21 at 10:00 a.m. CT. This will be their first game in the Cayman Islands Classic.

The LSU Tigers took a 9-0 run early on in period one, as the University of New Orleans (UNO) struggled to keep up. By the 10-minute mark of the first half, LSU was up by 11. A massive block by Kendal Coleman showed the Tigers’ defensive strength against the UNO Privateers. With two minutes remaining in the game, Derek Fountain and Adam Miller totaled seven points for the Tigers.

By the end of the first half LSU led 47-26. Junior Forward Derek Fountain led the team with 13 points, four rebounds, and five steals. Senior Guard Justice Hill followed close behind with nine points, two rebounds, and two assists.

Jalen Reed made an easy dunk to start the Tigers off in the second half. This was also Reed’s first points of the game. The crowd went wild in the PMAC after two back-to-back dunks by Hill and Hannibal. These dunks helped the Tigers advance their lead by 28. (63-35 LSU)

In the paint, Cam Hayes scored to get the Tigers to 70. 28 of the Tigers’ points were in the paint by the 9-minute mark of the second half. In comparison, UNO only had 18 points in the paint, a 10 point deficit.

With five minutes remaining in the game, Cam Hayes managed to beat the shot-clock with a clean corner three-pointer to put the Privateers behind by 34.

Tyrell Ward ended a 7-0 UNO run with his first bucket in the game. This put the Tigers at 91-62 to end the game.

Stat leaders for LSU included Fountain with 17 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and seven steals; Hayes with 13 points, one assist, and one block.

Stat leaders for UNO included Khaleb Wilson-Rouse with 21 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and one steal; Tyson Jackson with 14 points, one assist, two rebounds, and one steal.

(Recap via LSU Athletics)