LSU releases ‘Fans’ Guide to 2020 Baseball at The Box’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – LSU baseball season is set to start on Friday when the Tigers take on Indiana at 7 p.m.
LSU starts the season ranked 11th in the NCAA Division 1 rankings.
Alex Box Stadium opened 11 years ago and this year the school has added to the fan experience.
Lsusports.net provided this rundown of what you can expect when you go to a game this year:
Concessions
- NEW: Beer and Wine sales will be conducted throughout the entire stadium; sales will conclude when the top of the 7th inning has ended
- NEW: Vending machines that sell water have been added to the stadium
Parking & Traffic
- NEW: The Golf Course Lot for day-of-game parking will only accept credit cards for admission
- REMINDER: Officers will enforce directional exits from parking lots following all games
- REMINDER: Contra-flow traffic will be enforced on Gourrier Avenue following highly-attended games; please follow the instructions of officers
Guest Services
- REMINDER: Season Ticket Holder Recognition Wall is located at field level, inside Gate 2
- REMINDER: Guest Services Room is located at field level, inside Gate 2
- REMINDER: Guest Services Call Line is 225-578-4085; it is available before/during/after games
- REMINDER: Clear Bag Policy is in effect; visit LSUsports.net/geauxclear
- REMINDER: To view Stadium Prohibited Items & Policies, visit LSUsports.net/gameday
- REMINDER: All stadium gates & Alex Box Ticket Office opens two hours prior to first pitch for all games
Facilities & Grounds
- NEW: The LSU Baseball Legacy Plaza, featuring the Skip Bertman Statue, located near the home plate entrance of the stadium (Gate 2)
- NEW: An upgraded stadium Audio/Sound system
- NEW: Protective netting that extends past the dugouts for fan safety
Fan Experience
- NEW: A statistics/lineup board in right center-field
- REMINDER: The Fan Zone is located on the upper concourse (Level 2) behind home plate; the Fan Zone is the hub for Posters, Schedule Cards and promotional materials
- REMINDER: Game Programs are Free in the Fan Zone
The LSU baseball schedule can be found here.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- LSU releases ‘Fans’ Guide to 2020 Baseball at The Box’
- Saints/Archdiocese emails: Judge allows media coverage in court
- Watch Live: Mayor Jamie Mayo State of the City Address
- WATCH LIVE: Daytona 500 storylines, including Logano-Keselowski spat after Clash
- UPDATE: Camden officer fired after investigation of teen in a choke hold is caught on camera