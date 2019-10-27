LSU Ranked #1 in AP Top 25

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 26: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers leads the team on to the field against the Auburn Tigers prior to the game at Tiger Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Note: The first College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2019 season will be released on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at approximately 8 p.m. CT.

LSU (8-0, 4-0 SEC) has an open date this weekend prior to its annual meeting against current No. 1-ranked Alabama on Nov. 9 at 2:39 p.m. CT.

AP Top 25

Oct. 27, 2019

Rank, Team (Record), Points, Previous

1, LSU (8-0), 1,476, 2

2, Alabama (8-0), 1,474, 1

3, Ohio State (8-0), 1,468, 3

4, Clemson (8-0), 1,406, 4

5, Penn State (8-0), 1,302, 6

6, Florida (7-1), 1,226, 7

7, Oregon (7-1), 1,108, 11

8, Georgia (6-1), 1,093, 10

9, Utah (7-1), 1,032, 12

10, Oklahoma (7-1), 1,017, 5

11, Auburn (6-2), 910, 9

12, Baylor (7-0), 882, 14

13, Minnesota (8-0), 778, 17

14, Michigan (6-2), 744, 19

15, SMU (8-0), 666, 16

16, Notre Dame (5-2), 563, 8

17, Cincinnati (6-1), 524, 18

18, Wisconsin (6-2), 513, 13

19, Iowa (6-2), 456, 20

20, Appalachian State (7-0), 393, 21

21, Boise State (6-1), 280, 22

22, Kansas State (5-2), 218,

23, Wake Forest (6-1), 200, 25

24, Memphis (7-1), 188,

25, San Diego State (7-1), 50,

Others receiving votes:

Texas 49, Navy 43, UCF 33, Washington 19, Texas A&M 14, USC 11, Louisiana Tech 6, Indiana 4, Pittsburgh 1, Oklahoma State 1, Iowa State 1.

Amway Coaches Poll

Oct. 27, 2019

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Points, Previous

1, Alabama (40), 8-0, 1593, 1

2, LSU (7), 8-0, 1515, 3

3, Clemson (10), 8-0, 1508, 2

4, Ohio State (8), 8-0, 1491, 4

5, Penn State, 8-0, 1359, 6

6, Florida, 7-1, 1271, 8

7, Georgia, 6-1, 1180, 9

8, Oregon, 7-1, 1163, 11

9, Oklahoma, 7-1, 1069, 5

10, Utah, 7-1, 1048, 12

11, Baylor, 7-0, 921, 14

12, Auburn, 6-2, 869, 10

13, Minnesota, 8-0, 840, 16

14, Southern Methodist, 8-0, 727, 17

15, Michigan, 6-2, 652, 20

16, Notre Dame, 5-2, 624, 7

17, Wisconsin, 6-2, 537, 13

18, Cincinnati, 6-1, 523, 18

19, Iowa, 6-2, 492, 19

20, Appalachian State, 7-0, 398, 22

21, Boise State, 6-1, 382, 21

22, Wake Forest, 6-1, 280, 23

23, Memphis, 7-1, 187, 25

24, Texas, 5-3, 104, 15

25, Kansas State, 5-2, 102, NR

Dropped Out

No. 24 Arizona State.

Others Receiving Votes

San Diego State 94; Navy 75; Central Florida 24; Louisiana Tech 22; Indiana 18; Texas A&M 16; Washington 15; Oklahoma State 7; Virginia Tech 3; UAB 3; Iowa State 3; Arizona State 3; Air Force 3; Wyoming 2; Virginia 2.

(Notes via LSU Athletics Department)

