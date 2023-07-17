BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Before making the rounds at SEC Media Days 2023 in Nashville, LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels spoke with Geaux Nation and other media outlets about being under head football coach Brian Kelly for the second year.

The returning quarterback talked about the expectations in year two in Baton Rouge, along with his own personal success and the possibility of being in the Heisman Trophy conversation this season.

Daniels also addressed the big game to start off the season against Florida State and its expectations.

You can see what Daniels mentioned in the video player above.

