BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Fall camp is officially here for LSU.

The first few practices start with the offense, so it came as no surprise that Head Coach Brian Kelly did exactly that, especially with his veteran offensive line and quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Another person to watch for this fall is Alabama transfer, Aaron Anderson. Anderson is back after a knee surgery he had in the spring. The former Edna Gore standout was originally committed to the Tigers but de-committed and went to Tuscaloosa.

Now he’s back in his home state to show why he was the top recruit out of Louisiana and fourth-best wideout in the country.

“We didn’t do a lot with him, it’s mostly, running him out of the slot receiver,” said Kelly. “I think there’s going to be a lot more to see from him. You know, as we continue to build the offense, I think you’ll see him involved in touching the ball in other areas as well.”

Someone who was not in the building for the first day of camp was John Emery Jr. Kelly said he missed practice because he was finishing up an internship, but he would be back ready to go for day two.