LSU pitcher named National Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU junior right-hander Landon Marceaux was named Monday by Collegiate Baseball newspaper as one of its National Players of the Week.

Marceaux, a product of Destrehan, La., defeated fifth-ranked South Carolina on Thursday, firing a career-high 12 strikeouts in a 5-1 victory. Marceaux worked seven shutout innings — allowing just three hits and one walk – and he threw 107 pitches, 70 for strikes.

His previous career-best for strikeouts was 11, set this season on March 13 versus UT San Antonio.

Marceaux lowered his cumulative ERA to 1.65, and he has recorded 67 strikeouts in 54.2 innings while limiting opponents to a .185 batting average. He is No. 3 in the SEC in ERA, No. 4 in innings pitched, No. 7 in strikeouts and No. 7 in opponent batting average.

