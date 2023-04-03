BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The public came out to celebrate the LSU Lady Tigers on Monday afternoon. A special celebration was held at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The LSU Women’s Basketball Team earned its first NCAA Championship win in Dallas Sunday, defeating Iowa’s Hawkeyes, 102-85.

Head coach Kim Mulkey spoke to the crowd and an announcement was made about a championship parade and celebration for the team.

According to LSU Women’s Basketball, those festivities will take place on Wednesday, April 5, starting at 6:30 p.m. CT. The festivities will begin with a parade through the campus followed by a celebration inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.