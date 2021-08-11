LSU in NBA Summer League Recap

ATLANTA, GA – MAY 13: Skylar Mays #4 of the Atlanta Hawks slams during the second half against the Orlando Magic at State Farm Arena on May 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – Four Former Tigers, Skylar Mays, Josh Gray, Trendon Watford, and Antonio Blakeney, took on day three of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Skylar Mays and the Atlanta Hawks were the first game on Tuesday, taking on the Indiana Pacers. Mays got the start and made the most of it, dropping in 16 points, three rebounds, three assists, and a steal. He shot 6/11 from the field and 4/7 from beyond the arc, helping the Hawks defeat the Pacers, 84-83.

Recently signed Josh Gray and the Denver Nuggets faced off against the Boston Celtics. Gray put up an all-around stat line: eight points, two boards, three assists, two steals, and a block in 15 minutes. Boston defeated Denver, 107-82.

Antonio Blakeney and Trendon Watford helped lead the Portland Trail Blazers to an 86-66 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Blakeney had another good scoring night, putting up 12 points and snagging four boards. Watford also performed well with three points, five boards, two blocks, and five assists, including this full-court outlet pass.

Wednesday includes another full slate of Tigers:

Milwaukee vs. BROOKLYN (Cameron Thomas) – 3 p.m., ESPN2

MIAMI (Javonte Smart) vs. Memphis, 4 p.m. NBA TV

OKLAHOMA CITY (Emmitt Williams) vs. New Orleans, 6 p.m., NBATV

UTAH (Jarell Martin) vs. Dallas – 8 p.m., NBATV

Final Stat Lines

Skylar Mays: 16p/3r/3a/2s

Josh Gray: 8p/2r/3a/2s/1b

Antonio Blakeney: 12p/4r/1a/1s

Trendon Watord: 3p/5r/5a/2b

(Release via LSU Athletics)