LSU head coach being rewarded for Tigers’ success

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 09: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers celebrates after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 46-41 at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(WVLA/WGMB) — Things are looking good for LSU head coach Ed Orgeron these days, especially when it comes to his bank account.

LSU’s 21 point win over Ole Miss gave the Tigers ten wins on the year and earned Coach O a hefty bonus.

Coach O made $250,000 by leading LSU to their tenth win on Saturday.

More bonuses await Coach Orgeron with each passing win.

Two more wins by LSU will net Coach O a substantial amount of money:

If LSU makes the SEC Championship, that means Coach O earns a $100,000 bonus.

Win that game and the Tigers head coach will take home a $200,000 bonus.

Coach O’s next chance to earn a bonus check is on November 23 when LSU plays Arkansas at 6 p.m.