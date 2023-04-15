FORT WORTH, Tx. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Gymnastics team finished in fourth place in the NCAA Championship at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

On Saturday, April 15, the Tigers were outscored by Oklahoma, Utah, and Florida. LSU scored 197.5250, while the winner of the NCAA Championship, the Oklahoma University Sooners, scored 198.3875, according to the NCAA.

In the first rotation, the Tigers scored 49.3125. In the next rotation, the score was 98.550 and lastly 148.00. The Tigers remained in fourth place through all three rotations.

Haleigh Bryant, the all-around junior, scored a 9.9875. Her score tied her for an LSU record for the highest score on the vault during the NCAA championship.