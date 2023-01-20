BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD/NBC Newschannel) – LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has an answer for those that blame some of her content for the recent undue attention. Dunne said, “As a woman, you’re not responsible for how a man looks at you and objectifies you. That’s not a woman’s responsibility.”

NBC’S Stephanie Gosk sat down with Dunne for an exclusive interview on the Today show where they delved into that and more.

Dunne and her teammates have gained national attention after a recent incident at a meet in Utah. On social media, Dunne goes by “Livvy” which is the name young men at the meet were calling.

The LSU gymnast has millions of followers on social media and she said it can be “hard to wrap my head around at times.” That following has included some fans reaching out, which Dunne considers “concerning.”

After the Utah meet LSU created new rules and added a member of security for away meets.

LSU head coach Jay Clark said this about how social media has changed things, “I think it creates a kind of a false sense of accessibility and familiarity that followers feel as though they know, there’s a personal sort of connection.”

With all of the attention that Dunne and her teammates have received recently, the season continues for the Tigers. LSU brings a 0-3 record into their meet at Missouri on Friday, Jan. 20.