BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad posted an eagle hole out from the fairway on her second hole of the day to pace a second-straight 2-under par round of 69 in the European Amateur Ladies Championship Thursday in Sweden.

Lindblad stands at 4-under par 138 to stand one-shot behind the leader, Savannah De Bock, who moved to first at 5-under 137 after a 6-under par round of 65 on Thursday.

Lindblad’s third shot on the par five 11th hole, her second of the day, bounced three times on the green and dropped in the cup. In all, she had two birdies and an eagle on her round.

First-round leader LSU senior Carla Tejedo is in a tie for third at 3-under 139 after rounds of 67-72.

The tournament has two more stroke play rounds remaining with a cut after 54 holes.

Sophomore Edit Hertzman moved up some 21 places in the competition after an even par round of 71 to stand at 4-over par 146 (75-71). Junior Aine Donegan is in a tie for 35th at 147 after rounds after rounds of 73-74.

—

In the California State Amateur Championships in Santa Barbara, sophomore Taylor Riley of San Diego advanced to the quarterfinal round with a 4&3 decision over Ashley Yun of West Covina, California.

Riley never trailed in the match, winning the fifth through seventh holes to take a 3 UP lead in the match and only lost one hole the rest of the match.

Both the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds are set for Friday.

