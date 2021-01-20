LSU forced to replace weekend series

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri paces in the dugout during an LSU at Alabama NCAA college baseball game, Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

LSU Baseball thought it had its 2021 schedule set, when it released the 56-game slate earlier this week.

One problem: UC-Riverside won’t be able to travel, due to COVID restrictions.

LSU, according to a school spokesman, moved quickly to replace that weekend series with a three-game set, over two days, against Youngstown State and Nicholls State.

The Tigers will take on the Penguins Friday, February 26th at 7pm, then will play them again Saturday, February 27th at 2pm. That same day, LSU will turn around for a doubleheader, facing off vs Nicholls at 6:30pm.

All three games will be played at Alex Box Stadium.

Two days later, LSU has its already-scheduled game against the Colonels on Tuesday, March 2nd.

