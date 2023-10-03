BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU head coach Brian Kelly fielded questions, mostly about the defense, on Monday, Oct. 2, after the Tigers surrendered 706 total yards in a loss at Ole Miss — a program record.

Many of his answers centered around the youth or inexperience of this 2023 LSU defense.

“We’re playing a combination of 15 freshmen and transfers,” said Kelly. “They’ve got to grow, and there’s going to be some growing pains. I said that at the beginning of the season when you take that many guys, it’s a red flag.”

Kelly also shared his count of how many missed tackles the Bayou Bengals allowed and more analysis of the disappointing loss on the road.

LSU will play a night game in Death Valley when they return from Columbia, Missouri. The SEC announced on Monday that LSU will take on Auburn at either 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. inside Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14.