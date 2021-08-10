LSU Football ranked #13 in Preseason Coaches’ Poll

STARKVILLE, MS – OCTOBER 19: Head Coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers on the sidelines during a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – LSU will enter the 2021 season ranked in the Top 25 as the Tigers come in at No. 13 in the USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll, which was released on Tuesday.

It’s the 21st consecutive season the Tigers start the year ranked in the Top 25, a streak that dates back to 2001. LSU opens the year on September 4 against UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

LSU is one of six Southeastern Conference teams in the USA Today Preseason Top 25, joining No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Georgia, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 11 Florida, and No. 25 Ole Miss. LSU hosts both Texas A&M and Florida in Tiger Stadium this year.

The Tigers returns 18 starters and 54 letterwinners from last year’s 5-5 squad that capped the year with wins over Florida and Ole Miss.

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Points

1, Alabama (63), 1621

2, Clemson, 1508

3, Oklahoma (2), 1481

4, Ohio State, 1435

5, Georgia, 1386

6, Texas A&M, 1286

7, Notre Dame, 1139

8, Iowa State, 1131

9, North Carolina, 999

10, Cincinnati, 979

11, Florida, 870

12, Oregon, 842

13, LSU, 664

14, USC, 655

15, Wisconsin, 654

16, Miami, 575

17, Indiana, 573

18, Iowa, 554

19, Texas, 427

20, Penn State, 422

21, Washington, 404

22, Oklahoma State, 216

23, UL-Lafayette, 153

24, Coastal Carolina, 150

25, Ole Miss, 149

Others Receiving Votes

Utah 145; Northwestern 120; Arizona State 90; Auburn 84; Liberty 68; Brigham Young 53; Texas Christian 48; Michigan 30; Central Florida 29; NC State 27; Boise State 27; Kentucky 20; San Jose State 18; Army 13; Virginia Tech 9; Missouri 8; UCLA 7; Tulsa 6; Pittsburgh 6; Boston College 6; Houston 5; Ball State 5; West Virginia 4; Southern Methodist 4; Appalachian State 4; UAB 3; Arkansas 3; Nevada 2; Mississippi State 2; Air Force 2; Stanford 1; Marshall 1; Florida State 1; California 1.

List of Voters

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Board of Coaches is made up of 65 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. All are members of the American Football Coaches Association. The board for the 2021 season: Tom Allen, Indiana; Blake Anderson, Utah State; DinoBabers, Syracuse; Walt Bell, Massachusetts; Mike Bloomgren, Rice; Craig Bohl, Wyoming; Neal Brown, West Virginia; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Matt Campbell, Iowa State; Jason Candle, Toledo; Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina; Paul Chryst, Wisconsin; Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech; David Cutcliffe, Duke; Butch Davis, Florida International; Manny Diaz, Miami (Florida); Dave Doeren, North Carolina State; Karl Dorrell, Colorado; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Sonny Dykes, Southern Methodist; Luke Fickell, Cincinnati; Jedd Fisch, Arizona; Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern; James Franklin, Penn State; Willie Fritz, Tulane; Danny Gonzales, New Mexico; Todd Graham, Hawaii; Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State; Will Hall, Southern Mississippi; Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois; Bryan Harsin, Auburn; Clay Helton, Southern California; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Brady Hoke, San Diego State; Skip Holtz, Louisiana Tech; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; Brian Kelly, Notre Dame; Jimmy Lake, Washington; Clark Lea, Vanderbilt; Tim Lester, Western Michigan; Sean Lewis, Kent State; Maurice Linguist, Buffalo; Seth Littrell, North Texas; Mike Locksley, Maryland; Chad Lunsford, Georgia Southern; Gus Malzahn, Central Florida; Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio); Doug Martin, New Mexico State; Phillip Montgomery, Tulsa; Dan Mullen, Florida; Billy Napier, Louisiana-Lafayette; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Ken Niumatalolo, Navy; Gary Patterson, TCU; Sam Pittman, Arkansas; NIck Rolovich, Washington State; Nick Saban, Alabama; Steve Sarkisian, Texas; Scott Satterfield, Louisville; Greg Schiano, Rutgers; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Jake Spavital, Texas State; Rick Stockstill, Middle Tennessee; Mel Tucker, Michigan State; Kyle Whittingham, Utah.

(Release via LSU Athletics)