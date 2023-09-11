BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Tigers prepare for playing away against Mississippi State after dominating 72-10 in its Saturday game against Grambling State University.

On Monday, head coach Brian Kelly gave a recap of the Grambling State game and previewed what football fans can expect in Saturday’s upcoming game.

LSU Athletics said the game marked the first time the Tigers scored 70 points or more in a game since 2018’s game at Texas A&M. In the first half of the game quarterback Jayden Daniels threw a career-high five touchdown passes.

“I was pleased with the way we played the game,” Kelly said.

Grambling linebacker Jaquavis Richmond had surgery Sunday after getting injured in the head/neck area during the game, Grambling State Athletics said in a statement. No specific details about the injury were released.

“He was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center where he has received exceptional care from the wonderful medical staff,” GSU Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Trayvean D. Scott said.

Kelly said the surgery was successful and it will be a long and difficult recovery for Richmond.

“We’re very hopeful that he’s able to have a very successful outcome,” he said.

LSU vs. Mississippi State: Kickoff time, expectations

Next, the Tigers will get on the road to Starkville to play against Mississippi State 11 a.m. CT Saturday, Sept. 16. The game will air on ESPN.

Looking ahead, Kelly said playing on the road is a great challenge, including handling the 11 a.m. start time.

“Offensively, there’s quite a different change there,” said Kelly. “Going away from the air raid offense, going to a much more traditional offense. It is one that, certainly, that many see in college football. They’ve got some really good players.”

Kelly called Mississippi State football player Will Rogers “an outstanding quarterback,” adding, “he’s not going to hand the ball off if there’s nine guys on the line of scrimmage. He’s a very capable quarterback.”

He said the team will have to play similarly to the second half of the Grambling game.

In the latest AP Top 25 college football poll, the LSU Tigers didn’t budge from its No. 14 ranking.