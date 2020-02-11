LSU Football adds opponent for 2022 & 2023 season

(WVLA/WGMB) — LSU is scheduled to tangle with the Florida State Seminoles in 2022 and 2023.
LSU Football made this announcement on Tuesday and the games are going to be played in different stadiums.
Florida State finished 6-7 in 2019.
by: Michael Scheidt
