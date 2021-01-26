LSU ends losing streak with road win vs Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE , LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 26: Head coach Will Wade of the LSU Tigers calls a play during the first half of a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on February 26, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

LSU defeated Texas A&M, 78-66, Tuesday night inside the Reed Arena in Bryan-College Station, Texas.

Freshman Cameron Thomas led the Tigers with 28 points. He added on four rebounds, four assists, and went a perfect 9/9 from the line. Javonte Smart just missed out on a double-double with 19 points and nine assists. Trendon Watford led the Tigers in rebounds with eight, adding on 13 points and four assists.

Texas A&M was led by Jay Jay Chandler off the bench with 21 points. Savion Flagg, also coming off the bench, added in 17 points.

The Tigers will be back home in the PMAC to face Texas Tech on Saturday, January 30, at 1:00 p.m. on ESPN2.

