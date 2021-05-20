LSU edged by Texas A&M in Game One

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – First baseman Will Frizzell launched a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth inning Thursday night to lift Texas A&M to a 2-1 win over LSU at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggies improved to 29-25 overall, 9-19 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 32-21 overall and 11-17 in conference play.

Game 2 of the series is set for 6:30 p.m. CT Friday. The contest will be streamed on SEC Network +, and it can be heard on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Frizzell led off the eighth inning with his 19th homer of the season, breaking a 1-1 tie.

Texas A&M closer Chandler Jozwiak retired LSU in order in the top of the ninth to earn his eighth save of the season.

Texas A&M starter Dustin Saenz (6-6) recorded the win, as he limited the Tigers to one run on two hits in eight innings with two walks and eight strikeouts.

LSU reliever Javen Coleman (2-1) was charged with the loss after allowing just the Frizzell home run in four innings of work. Coleman gave up one run on three hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Right-hander Landon Marceaux pitched the first four innings for the Tigers, surrendering just one unearned run on three hits with three walks and one strikeout.

The Aggies took a 1-0 lead in the third when shortstop Kalae Harrison doubled and scored when centerfielder Ray Alejo’s bunt was misplayed by the LSU infield for an error.

The Tigers tied the game in the sixth on a solo homer by rightfielder Dylan Crews , his 13th dinger of the season.

LSU suffered a number of injuries prior to and during the game. Outfielder Mitchell Sanford sustained a pulled groin during pregame warm-ups; starting centerfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo left the game in the third inning after straining a hamstring; and starting leftfielder Gavin Dugas was taken out of the contest in the fifth inning after a collision in the outfield that caused a rib injury.

