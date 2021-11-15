LSU Basketball rides second half run to down Liberty, stay undefeated

LSU Basketball moved its record to 3-0 with a win at home vs Liberty, 74-58.
Darius Days once again caught fire from beyond the arc, shooting 5-for-10 from three-point land. He ended the night with 26 points on the game.
The Tigers trailed 26-25 at halftime, but Will Wade’s troops rode a second-half 11-0 run to eventually push & keep the lead for good.
LSU freshman center Efton Reid scored 13 on the night, including his first collegiate three point make.
LSU will now take on McNeese at home on Thursday night.