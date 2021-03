LSU Basketball earns NCAA Tournament berth

NASHVILLE, TN – MARCH 14: Trendon Watford #2 of the LSU Tigers shoots the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half of their championship game in the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 14, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, LA – The LSU Men’s Basketball team, SEC Tournament runner-up, earned the No. 8 seed in the East Region of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and will face No. 9-seed St. Bonaventure (16-4) on Saturday, March 20.

2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Pairings (in progress)

All Games Played in Indianapolis, Ind.

Game times and locations TBD

First Four

March 18

16 Norfolk St. vs. 16 Appalachian St.

11 Wichita St./11 Drake

16 Mount St. Mary’s/16 Texas Southern

11 Michigan St./11 UCLA

West Region

Saturday, March 20

1 Gonzaga vs. 16 Norfolk St./16 Appalachian St.

8 Oklahoma vs. 9 Missouri

5 Creighton vs. 12 UC Santa Barbara

4 Virginia vs. 13 Ohio

6 USC vs. 11 Wichita St./11 Drake

3 Kansas vs. 14 Eastern Washington

7 Oregon vs. 10 VCU

2 Iowa vs. 15 Grand Canyon

South Region

Friday, March 19

1 Baylor vs. 16 Harvard

8 North Carolina vs. 9 Wisconsin

5 Villanova vs. 12 Winthrop

4 Purdue vs. 13 North Texas

6 Texas Tech vs. 11 Utah St.

3 Arkansas vs. 14 Colgate

7 Florida vs. 10 Virginia Tech

2 Ohio St. vs. 15 Oral Roberts

Midwest Region

Friday, March 19

1 Illinois vs. 16 Drexel

8 Loyola Chicago vs. 9 Georgia Tech

5 Tennessee vs. 12 Oregon St.

4 Oklahoma St. vs. 13 Liberty

6 San Diego St. vs. 11 Syracuse

3 West Virginia vs. 14 Morehead St.

7 Clemson vs. 10 Rutgers

2 Houston vs. 15 Cleveland St.

East Region

Saturday, March 20

1 Michigan vs. 16 Mount St. Mary’s/16 Texas Southern

8 LSU vs. 9 St. Bonaventure

5 Colorado vs. 12 Georgetown

4 Florida St. vs. 13 UNC Greensboro

6 BYU vs. 11 Michigan St./11 UCLA

3 Texas vs. 14 Abilene Christian

7 UConn vs. 10 Maryland

2 Alabama vs. 15 Iona

