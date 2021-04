Gavin Dugas lifted a grand slam in the top of the ninth inning to give LSU significant insurance to win against Ole Miss, 7-2.

AJ Labas pitched a complete game, allowing just two runs, scattering 10 hits on the night.

Drew Bianco, making a return trip to his hometown, drove in the final run in for the Tigers with an infield single.

LSU will go for the sweep at noon on Saturday, in Game Three.