BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers defeated the Florida Gators 18-4 and won the 2023 Men’s College World Series on Monday, June 26.

The celebration continued on Tuesday, June 27 when the national champions returned to Baton Rouge. The team arrived at Alex Box Stadium after 2 p.m.

The watch parties and celebrations were in full effect on Monday night. Walk On’s on Burbank Drive was full of LSU fans rooting on the Tigers.

On Wednesday, June 28, fans plan to show appreciation for the LSU baseball team during a celebration at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The day after the big win, praise is being heaped upon LSU head coach Jay Johnson.