LSU Baseball Pumped to play at Minute Maid Park for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic

No. 11 LSU Fighting Tigers (6-3) square off with the Texas Longhorns (9-0) Friday night in game 3 of the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park.

Texas leads the all-time series over LSU with a record of 25-12-1. The Tigers are riding a 3 game win streak and have won four of its past six games, while the Longhorns are perfect on the season.

LSU is looking for revenge after being swept in a three-game regular season in Austin last year.

For a preview click the video provided.