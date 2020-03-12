LSU Baseball Defeats South Alabama, 4-1

BATON ROUGE, La. – A solo home run off the bat of first baseman Cade Beloso and a three-run third inning propelled the No. 19 Tigers to a 4-1 win over South Alabama on Wednesday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Tigers move to 12-5 on the season with the win while South Alabama drops to 8-10.

LSU opens SEC play this weekend at Ole Miss. The first game of the weekend series Friday night at 6:30 p.m. CT. All games over the weekend will be available on the SEC Network Plus. Fans can listen to Friday night’s game on 100.7 FM in Baton Rouge or online at LSUsports.net/live.

South Alabama shortstop Santi Montiel hit a leadoff double to left the start the top of the first inning. He then moved to third on a sac fly and scored on a single to center by centerfielder Michael Sandle to give the Jaguars a 1-0 lead.

First baseman Cade Beloso tied the game in the bottom of the second as he belted a solo home run into the right field bleachers.

The Tigers then tacked on three runs in the third inning to take the lead. Shortstop Collier Cranford hit a leadoff single to open the third and third baseman Zack Mathis followed with another base hit that moved Cranford to third.

With two Tigers on base, second baseman Cade Doughty singled to left to drive in Cranford and move Mathis to third. Doughty advanced to second on a throw. Right fielder Daniel Cabrera followed with a single to center that scored Mathis and Doughty to give LSU a 4-1 advantage.

Junior left-hander Brandon Kaminer (3-1) earned the win in 3.0 innings of work. Kaminer allowed one earned run on four hits. He struck out five of the 16 batters he faced.

Junior right-hander Devin Fontenot picked up the save as he pitched the ninth inning and notched two strikeouts.

Jacob Hasty, Eric Walker, Nick Storz, Aaron George, Matthew Beck and Fontenot all came out of the bullpen and pitched 1.0 inning each. Storz and Fontenot both recorded two strikeouts.

South Alabama’s Matt Boswell (1-3) suffered the loss. He pitched 3.0 innings and allowed four earned runs on seven hits.

