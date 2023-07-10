BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Dylan Crews was selected in the first round of the MLB Draft on Sunday — after Paul Skenes was taken #1 overall earlier in the round.

Crews was taken by the Washington Nationals with the #2 overall pick of the first round.

This is the first time in the common MLB Draft era that two players from the same school were taken first and second.

Crews was named the top player in college baseball in 2023 by winning the Golden Spikes Award, after hitting .426 at the plate and reaching base in every game of the season.

Among numerous other awards, the center fielder was a Consensus All-American, Defensive All-Conference selection and the SEC Player of the Year.

Crews will go into the history books as one of the most, if not the most, decorated players ever to put on the purple and gold uniform.

The junior notched 58 home runs, 286 hits and 184 runs batted in over just three seasons.

