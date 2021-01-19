LSU announces 2021 Baseball Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU on Tuesday released its 56-game 2021 baseball schedule, which includes 10 three-game Southeastern Conference series. The seventh-ranked Tigers will play 28 games against teams ranked in the Collegiate Baseball preseason Top 50.

LSU Baseball releases its schedule for thr 2021 season



Information about tickets and Alex Box Stadium seating capacities will be sent to season ticket holders later this week. Starting times and dates for all games are subject to change once the SEC determines its television schedule.

The 2021 season opens at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, February 19, when the Tigers face Air Force to begin Military Appreciation Weekend. LSU will also meet Notre Dame and Louisiana Tech during the opening weekend of competition.

The non-conference schedule is also highlighted by weekend home series versus UC Riverside, Oral Roberts and UT San Antonio, and midweek matchups against all of Louisiana’s Division I programs.

The 30-game Southeastern Conference slate begins with a weekend home series versus Mississippi State on March 19. The Tigers will also play host to league foes Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Arkansas and Alabama, and LSU will travel to play Tennessee, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Auburn and Texas A&M.

Preparation for the 2021 season is underway, as the Tigers are engaged in conditioning drills and individual workouts. LSU begins its full-squad preseason practice period on Friday, January 29.