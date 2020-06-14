Louisiana license plate will celebrate LSU football victory

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow holds the trophy as safety Grant Delpit looks on after LSU defeated Clemson 42-25 in the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, in New Orleans. Imagine if a pandemic had shortened or wiped out that last, golden season for Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy and led LSU to the national championship. Would he still have emerged as the first overall NFL draft pick? (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Motorists who want to celebrate Louisiana State University’s latest college football national championship victory will be able to buy a specialized license plate.

State lawmakers authorized creation of a special LSU National Champions 2019 license plate that can be used in place of a regular state-issued plate.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed the bill into law.

The LSU Board of Supervisors first must settle on a design before anyone can seek the new plate.

It will cost $51 a year on top of regular fees.

The state will keep $1, and the remaining $50 will go to LSU for scholarships.

