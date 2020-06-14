Louisiana license plate will celebrate LSU football victory

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Motorists who want to celebrate Louisiana State University’s latest college football national championship victory will be able to buy a specialized license plate.
State lawmakers authorized creation of a special LSU National Champions 2019 license plate that can be used in place of a regular state-issued plate.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed the bill into law.
The LSU Board of Supervisors first must settle on a design before anyone can seek the new plate.
It will cost $51 a year on top of regular fees.
The state will keep $1, and the remaining $50 will go to LSU for scholarships.
