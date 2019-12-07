Louisiana couple travels the world while wearing LSU attire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – (12/7/19) Fans are stocking up on their favorite LSU gear before the SEC championship.

Among the crowd was LSU fan, Cherie Giblin. She says she’s been a fan for decades and has lots of great memories.

“[I remember] going to the huge tailgates and walking around and going from tailgate to tailgate. Now as I’m older my husband and I watch it at home,” Giblin said.

She and her husband both graduated from LSU and have always bonded over their love of the tigers.

“Those of us that have lived in Baton Rouge for all of our lives, or at least for 50 years like I have, just stick by them no matter what,” Giblin said.

Now they spend their time traveling world. Whether it’s dancing around the united states, visiting Italy, or taking a cruise through Canada, Giblin says there’s one thing they never leave home without- their purple and gold. She says they do it to represent LSU.

“When you wear your LSU attire or if you’re in an airport there’s always someone that’s going to say ‘Geaux Tigers,’ Giblin said.

FOR the SEC Championship she says she plans on wearing more of her purple and gold and hopes to see the Tigers win.

