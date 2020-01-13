LIVE: Road to a Championship Preview Special

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVLA/WGMB) — We are two hours away from the biggest college football game of the year- the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
The city of New Orleans is swarming with Tiger fans from both LSU and Clemson waiting on one thing and that’s kickoff.
BRProud’s Sports Director Brian Holland, Chessa Bouche, Chad Sabadie, Carly Laing and Kelly Brown are live in New Orleans bring you the latest details in this two-hour special prior to the coin toss.
LATEST POSTS
- Cleanup underway as many survive tornadoes that ripped through parts of Ashley County
- Ouachita Parish School Board starts year with new administrative offices
- ‘Eye on Scams:’ phishing texts pretending to be from Netflix
- Webster Parish files State of Emergency Declaration in wake of tornado damages
- LSU WR Terrace Marshall Jr.’s success was always “Meant 2 Be”