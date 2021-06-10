Lindblad, Stone To Tee Off Friday At Arnold Palmer Cup

TOYOTA, JAPAN – JUNE 14: Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden hits from a bunker on the 14th hole during the third round of the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup at Chukyo Golf Club on June 14, 2018 in Toyota, Aichi, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images for Toyota Motor Corporation)

SUGAR GROVE, Illinois – Two members of the LSU women’s golf team will take part for the second team in the Arnold Palmer Cup which begins Friday at Rich Harvest Farms, less than an hour outside of Chicago.

Both Ingrid Lindblad , who will play for the International squad, and Latanna Stone , who will represent the USA, are repeat members for their respective squads after playing in the 2020 version held in December at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Florida.

Lindblad is one of five returnees for the 2021 International team, while Stone will be one of seven players returning for the United States team which is made up of top collegiate male and female golfers.

The Internationals won 40.5-19.5 a year ago and the International squad will be going for their third straight win on American soil.

The pair were the first two LSU women’s golfers to make the team in December 2020.

In December, Lindblad scored three wins to help the International points total winning 2&1 in her singles match and also scoring points in her mixed fourball and one of the foursomes matches.

Stone picked up a point for the Americans in her singles match.

Thursday, Golfweek Magazine announced their All-America squads and Lindblad again was named a first-team selection with Stone earning third-team honors.

Play begins at Rich Harvest Farms on Friday with the mixed four ball matches. In four ball play, each member of the two-person team plays their own ball. Four balls are in play per hole with each of the four players recording a score on the hole. The team whose player posts the best score on that hole wins the hole.

The pairings for the Friday round were expected to be announced later in the day at the opening ceremonies. Live scoring can be found at Golfstat.com.

The Ryder Cup-style tournament, which features the top men’s and women’s university/college golfers matching the United States (12 men, 12 women) against a team of international players (12 men, 12 women) continues with a round of foursome matches Saturday morning and a round of mixed foursome matches in the afternoon with the event concluding on Sunday with the singles matches.

There are 12 points up for grabs in each session Friday and Saturday and 24 points available in the singles matches. The first team to 30 ½ points wins the cup.

Both Lindblad and Stone had outstanding seasons for LSU as the Tigers returned to the NCAA championship for the first time since 2015 and finished in a tie for ninth overall, just missing advancement to match play by one shot.

Lindblad won titles in the Liz Murphey Classic and the LSU Tiger Golf Classic and was third, finishing one shot out of the playoff, in her first appearance in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. She finished the season with 20 rounds of par or under out of 31 total, with a season stroke average of 70.71.

Lindblad posted two rounds of 64 and one of 65 during the season and besides her Golfweek selection was earlier named first team All-America by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.

Stone also had a strong sophomore campaign, averaging 72.35 with four top five finishes and 15 rounds of part or under. She also posted rounds of 64 and 65 during the fall-spring campaigns for the Tigers.

Stone was named honorable mention on the WGCA All-America squad.

Besides Lindblad and Stone, LSU has had four men’s players compete in the Arnold Palmer Cup – Sam Burns (USA, 2017) Luis Gagne (International, 2018 & 2019), Stewart Jolly (USA, 2014), and Zach Wright (USA, 2016).

The inaugural Arnold Palmer Cup was staged in Orlando in 1997 and Rich Harvest Farms is only the second venue to host the event twice (2015/21), joining Bay Hill (1997/2020).

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)