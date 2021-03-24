Lindblad Named SEC Co-Women’s Golfer of the Week

BATON ROUGE — LSU sophomore Ingrid Lindblad earned SEC Co-Women’s Golfer of the Week to her list of accolades today. Earlier in the week she was named the national collegiate women’s golfer of the week by Golfweek.

Lindblad earned her first win of the season on Sunday at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic in Athens, Georgia. The native of Halmstad, Sweden, finished the weekend with a 4-under 212 total. It is her seventh Top-10 finish of the season, hitting the mark in every tournament played so far in the 2020-21 season.

Lindblad capped the tournament with consecutive birdies on No. 17 and No. 18 to claim the victory. She started the tournament with a course and school record 8-under 64 in the first round. The school mark puts her in a three-way tie for best single low round in Tiger history.

Lindblad will continue to make LSU history next week as the first Tiger to compete in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, March 31-April 3, before the 2021 LSU Tiger Golf Classic, April 6-7 at the University Club in Baton Rouge.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)