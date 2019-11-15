Limited edition OBJ/Jarvis Landry bobblehead released

(11/15/2019) If you love bobbleheads and the LSU Tigers, there is something you might want to add to your Christmas list.

FOCO has released a limited edition dual bobblehead of former LSU players Odell Beckham, Jr. and Jarvis Landry. The pair are dressed in LSU gear.

The pose is inspired by a picture of the two athletes attending an LSU camp.

Courtesy: FOCO

Click here if you want to pre-order one of the only 1,000 bobbleheads to be sold for $70.

Courtesy: FOCO

Below is the press release from FOCO: