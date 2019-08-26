Limited edition LSU triple national championship bobblehead unveiled

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (8/26/2019) — Today, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame & Museum unveiled a limited edition LSU bobblehead commemorating the three national titles the Tigers won in football.

Today, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed, limited edition bobblehead commemorating the LSU Tigers’ three NCAA Division 1 Football National Championships. The bobblehead features the LSU’s mascot, Mike the Tiger, surrounded by three championship rings on the base of the bobblehead, which is in the shape of LSU’s logo. A commemorative backing lists the years of LSU’s titles, which were in 1958, 2003, and 2007.

The limited edition bobbleheads, which are individually numbered to only 2,007 to coincide with the school’s last title year, are now available for purchase. The bobbleheads are $40 each with a flat rate shipping charge of $8 per order. The bobbleheads are officially licensed and were produced by FOCO exclusively for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

Heading into the 2019 season, LSU ranks 16th most in victories in NCAA Division I FBS history with 15 conference championships and 35 consensus All-Americans. As of the beginning of the 2018 NFL season, 40 former LSU players were on active rosters in the NFL, the second most of any college program. Louisiana State University (LSU) played its first football game on November 25, 1893, losing to rival Tulane in the first intercollegiate contest in Louisiana. LSU won the 2007 National Championship by defeating top ranked Ohio State in the BCS national championship game by a score of 38–24, becoming the first school to win two BCS national championship titles.

This new bobblehead is one of seven to be included in an exclusive series of College Football Championship bobbleheads that the Hall of Fame and Museum is releasing leading up to the college football season. The other schools included in the series are Miami, Florida, USC, Texas, Nebraska and Ohio State.

The NCAA recognizes College Football National Champions dating back to 1869 when Princeton and Rutgers were both crowned National Champions. The release follows very popular bobbleheads commemorating teams that have won Basketball National Championships and World Series titles.

“The championship bobbleheads are the ultimate way for fans to show off their school pride,” said Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “We know how passionate LSU fans are, so we expect these to be extremely popular.”

About the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum:

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is located at 170 S. 1st. St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, opened to the public on February 1st, 2019. The HOF and Museum also produces high quality, customized bobbleheads for retail sales, organizations, individuals and teams across the country. Follow the Hall of Fame and Museum online and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About FOCO:

FOCO is a leading manufacturer of sports and entertainment merchandise celebrating more than 17 years in the industry. The company’s always-growing product lines includes apparel, accessories, toys, collectibles, novelty items, and more. FOCO is licensed with all major sports leagues including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, MLS and over 100 colleges and universities as well as entertainment properties such as Disney, Warner Bros/DC Comics, Nickelodeon, and WWE. Follow @FOCOusa on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more exciting news and new product releases.