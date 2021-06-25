Kassanavoid taking shot at the Olympic Trials

BATON ROUGE, LA (BRPROUD) – Janee’ Kassanavoid never imaged she’d be competing for a spot on the USA Olympic Team, but she’s just one qualifying throw away from dawning the red, white and blue.

In Eugene, Kassanavoid will try to punch her ticket to Tokyo in the Finals of the US Olympic Trials in the women’s hammer throw.

The former Kansas State Wildcat went pro in 2019 after a successful collegiate career and three years later she’s trying to add Olympian to her name.

The Missouri native trains in Baton Rouge with Greg Watson, LSU’s assistant Track and Field Coach. The same coach who recruited her at K-State.

