Johnson, Burrow comparison from Coach O after Day 1 of Fall Camp

BATON ROUGE – Day 1 of Fall Camp is officially in the books for LSU. All eyes were on sophomore quarterback Max Johnson as he took reps with the first team.

Johnson is now the starting quarterback after Myles Brennan broke his arm earlier this week. Head Coach Ed Orgeron had high praise for the Georgia native.

“He reminds me of Joe (Burrow) in a lot of ways,” said Coach o. “The intangibles, the things that he does, his work ethic. He wants to be number one.”

