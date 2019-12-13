Joe Burrow has a doppelganger in Baton Rouge

(WVLA/WGMB) — Jack’s family says, “Coincidence? I think not!!” 🥰 Geaux Tigers!!

Meet Jack Sentell!

Or is it a young Joe Burrow?

Jack is the great grandson of Warren Rabb.

Warren Rabb was the quarterback of the 1958 LSU National Championship team and a close friend of Billy Cannon.

Ginny Sentell provides a perfect description of 7-year-old Jack:

Jack is a 1st grader at St. George and can’t wait to suit up and start playing on day. He hasn’t taken his shoulder pads off since we bought them. He wants to follow in his “Pop’s” and Joe Burrow’s footsteps and play QB.

What do you think, does Jack look like LSU quarterback Joe Burrow?