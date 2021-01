OXFORD, Ms. (BRPROUD.com) - LSU's last minute game against Ole Miss gave the Tigers more adversity once they reached tip-off. True freshman Cam Thomas went down with an ankle injury within the first two minutes of the game.

Forward Trendon Watford stepped up and scored a game high 21 points and six rebounds, and guard Javonte Smart had 17 points and six assists. LSU took a 3-0 lead after forward Darius Days made his first shot of the game on a three-pointer, and the Tigers never trailed.