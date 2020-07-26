Jets trade former LSU star Jamal Adams to Seahawks

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU soccer alum Allysha Chapman will play in the championship match of the National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup on Sunday afternoon at 11:30 a.m. CT. Chapman, a member of the Houston Dash, will look to help her squad take down the Chicago Red Stars. The match will be played at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah, and will be televised on CBS.

Chapman has started and played the full 90 in five of the Dash's six matches thus far in the Challenge Cup. The Dash most recently took down Portland Thorns FC on Wednesday in the semifinals by a final tally of 1-0. Chapman has been defending at a high level in her five matches registering six clearances and 13 interceptions. She has a success rate of 73.3 percent on her tackles. The Dash have registered two shutouts thus far in the Challenge Cup thanks to Chapman and the backline.