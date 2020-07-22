Hess fitting the mold as a relief pitcher

Geaux Nation

by: Brooke Kirchhofer

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, LA – Detroit Tigers and former LSU pitcher Zack Hess seems to always find his way back to the bullpen.

“It’s just ironic, you know I started off in that midweek starter role like halfway through my freshman year. Coach Mainieri called me into his office and he said, ‘hey man I think the long term plan is still to develop you as a starter, but we’re going to need you at the back end of games now with some of these guys that have gone down,’ and that was really the first introduction I had into relief,” continued Hess.

