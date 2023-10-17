BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels is one of the top players in the country but his Heisman odds may not show it.

Last week, Daniels had the seventh-best odds to take home the award for College Football’s top player each year. Now, According to BETMGM, Daniels now has the fourth-best odds to win.

Daniels, this week, once again led the Tigers on a dominant performance against an SEC opponent. The signal-caller accounted for 418 total yards in a 48-18 win against Auburn inside Tiger Stadium on Saturday.

He is currently third in the country in passing yards and trails LSU’s Logan Diggs by just 70 rushing yards for the team lead in that category as well.

Overall, he’s second in the country in Points Responsible For, trailing only USC’s Caleb Williams.

So, why isn’t he being talked about at a national level like quarterbacks like Caleb Williams, Washington’s Michael Penix, or even Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel??

