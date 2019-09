BATON ROUGE: La. (WLVA/WGMB) — Mike the Tiger is 3 years old today.

In honor of my birthday, here’s a “Before” pic of me at 11 months old and 179 lbs. and an “After” pic of me at 3 years old and 410 lbs. So much for that “Freshman 15.” pic.twitter.com/JL9lGgR0Uq — Mike VII (@MikeTheTiger) September 13, 2019

LSU followed that tweet up with this from the birthday boy:

Happy 3rd Birthday to me! Y’all probably get yellow or chocolate cake while I get a frozen goat’s milk “cake” with oxtail bones for candles. Jealous? pic.twitter.com/qqToDGVzPN — Mike VII (@MikeTheTiger) September 13, 2019

In honor of his third birthday, we take a look back at when Mike VII arrived on campus. Take a look at this LSU video and see how much Mike VII has grown in his brief time on campus.