Going pro: LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson latest tiger to declare for NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – Another LSU football player has made his intentions clear for his future.

Outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson has declared for the 2020 NFL Draft, according to a post on his Twitter account.

Chaisson joins seven other LSU players who are entering the upcoming draft: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Saahdiq Charles, Jacob Phillips, Grant Delpit, Patrick Queen, Lloyd Cushenberry and Justin Jefferson.

