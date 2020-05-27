Future LSU QB feeds off comparisons to JaMarcus Russell

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s quarterback of the future, TJ Finley, is eager to get back to work with his team now that the SEC announced that voluntary athletics activities may resume on campuses, beginning June 8th.

Finley only participated in 3 Spring practices before Covid-19 shutdown college athletics. However, Finley who hasn’t played in one game for LSU, is already being compared to former Tiger QB JaMarcus Russell.

“It means a lot you know he went No. 1 Overall to the Oakland Raiders, so for everybody to see that type of talent in me is something special,” said Finley. “Me and him have connected on many levels. He came to LSU while spring and worked me out so I’m just taking bits and pieces of him as I can to succeed at the next level.”

